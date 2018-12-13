UEFA Champions League |

Twitter goes into meltdown as Real Madrid embarrassingly lose 3-0 to CSKA Moscow

Real Madrid

Real Madrid fell to an embarrassing 3-0 loss against CSKA Moscow at the Santiago Bernabeu in their last UEFA Champions League group stage match of the season and Twitter had a field day!

Goals from Fyodor Chalov, Georgi Shchennikov and Arnor Sigurdsson saw the visitors complete the double over Madrid but they still finished fourth in the group and were knocked out from the competition. Irrespective of that fact, Twitterati went into meltdown as Los Blancos succumbed to the embarrassing defeat.

 

