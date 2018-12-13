Twitter goes into meltdown as Real Madrid embarrassingly lose 3-0 to CSKA Moscow

Real Madrid fell to an embarrassing 3-0 loss against CSKA Moscow at the Santiago Bernabeu in their last UEFA Champions League group stage match of the season and Twitter had a field day!

Goals from Fyodor Chalov, Georgi Shchennikov and Arnor Sigurdsson saw the visitors complete the double over Madrid but they still finished fourth in the group and were knocked out from the competition. Irrespective of that fact, Twitterati went into meltdown as Los Blancos succumbed to the embarrassing defeat.

Hello Hazard is me Thibaut, please Don't come to Real Madrid is a trap pic.twitter.com/A1k5nMer76 — 👑SOMETHING LITE🇳🇬 (@ollygodspower) December 12, 2018

Real Madrid in 125 @ChampionsLeague home games: 👎 13th defeat tonight

3⃣ 1st defeat by 3+ goal margin

🇷🇺 1st defeat since 1995 to a club not from Italy, Germany, Spain or England#RealMadridCSKA @realmadriden @PFCCSKA_en pic.twitter.com/5FNTkf8XUJ — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) December 12, 2018

Courtois went to real Madrid to achieve his goals😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/kIafVenln7 — Your favourite uncle Olu⚡ (@IamOluberry) December 12, 2018

– Real Madrid's worst start to La Liga season ever ❌ – Real Madrid's second biggest El Clasico loss since 1994 ❌ – Real Madrid's first home loss in the group stages since 2009 ❌ – Real Madrid's biggest European home defeat ever ❌ 🤷‍♂️ The Courtois effect. pic.twitter.com/qTbVNfxbop — Football Memes (@FootballMemesCo) December 13, 2018

🆘 Real Madrid 2018-2019 : 7 défaites en 23 matchs ! 3️⃣-0️⃣ 🆚 FC Séville

1️⃣-0️⃣ 🆚 CSKA Moscou

1️⃣-0️⃣ 🆚 Alavés

1️⃣-2️⃣ 🆚 Levante

5️⃣-1️⃣ 🆚 Barcelone

3️⃣-0️⃣ 🆚 Eibar

0️⃣-3️⃣ 🆚 CSKA Moscou #️⃣ #HalaMadridYNadaMas pic.twitter.com/0YDqad3RNH — Real France (@realfrance_fr) December 12, 2018

Real Madrid 0:3 CSKA Moscow

Bayern Munich 3:3 Ajax

‘Man United 1:2 Valencia

Juventus 1:2 young boys

😪😪😪

“Hi ex” 😉🤩❤️😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/SSFX5SAuN8 — Nungua Offset 🤴🏽 (@_jnrmichel_) December 12, 2018

Real Madrid lost 0-3 at home tonight, Eden Hazard – do you want this bro? Stay at Chelsea. pic.twitter.com/ZmnEIDb37O — WorldWideChels (@WorldWideChels) December 12, 2018

Real Madrid and Cristiano losing against farmers on the same day 😎😎😎 #ucl pic.twitter.com/CIN4odNtGp — ! (@BarcaStat) December 12, 2018

The real reason CSKA beat Real Madrid 😂 😅 pic.twitter.com/G6TggVn6Go — Footy Jokes (@Footy_JokesOG) December 12, 2018

Thibaut Courtois at Real Madrid: Conceded 5 goals vs Barcelona

Conceded 5 goals vs Switzerland

Conceded 3 goals vs Sevilla

Conceded 3 goals vs Eibar

Conceded 3 goals vs CSKA Moscow My life is great😝😜🤪😎🤣🤣😂😂 pic.twitter.com/AMANxCCIjp — Fathur (@Fathur_CFC216) December 12, 2018

Imagine placing a bet on Real Madrid, Man City, Man United and Juventus all to lose 😂😂 — Wedgeman Simon (@miniminter) December 12, 2018

Thibaut Courtois conceded 3 goals against CSKA Moscow at Santiago Bernabeu. Still can't believe Real Madrid brought him in to take the place of Keylor Navas. If you ever compare him with David de Gea again on my timeline, A MA NI PROBLEM! pic.twitter.com/yfJTpGDNj8 — Bhadmus Hakeem (@Bhadoosky) December 12, 2018