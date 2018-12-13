UEFA Champions League 2018/19: Possible opponents for Manchester United in round of 16

Manchester United missed the opportunity to go top of their UEFA Champions League group after failing to get the better of Valencia in their last group stage encounter. Elsewhere Juventus fell to Young Boys in Switzerland but held on to their top spot because of United’s shortcomings.

United had a glorious opportunity to pip Juventus to finish top of the group on the last day of group stage encounters. The Turin-based side, unexpectedly, lost to minnows Young Boys, presenting the English club with a glorious chance. However, Mourinho’s side couldn’t capitalise on the few chances they earned in the match and lost 2-1.

Jose Mourinho’s side finished second on the group table with three wins, two defeats and a draw. The 2-1 loss to Valencia ensured that the Manchester-based club will have a tough draw for the round of 16 of the tournament as they will face one of the teams who finished atop their respective groups.

With Manchester City ruled out of contention to face United as teams from the same nation are not drawn against each other in the round of 16, there are six clubs from around Europe who can face United in the next round.

With the draw set to be held on Monday, we take a look at United’s possible opponents for the round of 16.

Real Madrid

Barcelona

Bayern Munich

Paris Saint-Germain

Borussia Dortmund

Porto