Manchester United 1-2 Valencia: Talking points from Manchester United’s defeat at the Mestalla

Following Manchester United’s 2-1 defeat to Valencia at the Mestalla stadium, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the talking points from the game.

5. United lack urgency despite strong line-up

In spite of having qualified for the knockout stages owing to a last-gasp victory over Young Boys in the previous match-day, Jose Mourinho stressed the need for his side to be professional in his press conference before the match and implied he would put out a side more than capable of getting a result at the Mestalla, which he did – with Paul Pogba, Fred, Romelu Lukaku and Mata all starting from the off.

His players, however, looked like they had barely paid any heed to his warning as they played with the same complacency that has plagued them all season, starting with little urgency or intent.

It was Valencia who had the first real opportunity of the match with a devilish delivery from the right while United’s midfield quartet of Pereira, Pogba, Fred and Fellaini looked completely pedestrian and failed to press with the same vigor that led them to victory over Fulham at the weekend.

4. Soler strikes to give Valencia the lead

With United’s sluggishness showing little signs of abating, Valencia looked the only side capable of getting a goal in the first half and their flurry of chances finally led to goal – Soler giving them the lead with a fine strike in the 17th minute.

United looked likely to crumble under the pressure and they succumbed early, Phil Jones’s weak clearance picked up by Soler inside the area, who drove a lovely strike through the legs of Eric Bailly past keeper Sergio Romero and it was no less than the home side deserved for all their attacking endeavour.

3. Jones own goal puts United two down

Trailing by just a solitary goal, many expected United to stage a fightback come the second-half, especially given the news that Juventus too were trailing in their game against Young Boys and victory for United would mean United topping their group. Instead, it was more of the same languidness from Jose Mourinho’s men, with zero intent or intensity.

What happened next was a repeat of the first half, only this time the scorer for Valencia was one of United’s own. Just two minutes into the second half, Phil Jones’s battle with Michy Batshuayi for a through ball turned into a nightmare for United – the centre-back diverting the ball into his own net in comical fashion after a mix-up with Sergio Romero to send Valencia two clear and leave his side with a mountain to climb.

2. Rashford gives hope but no late miracle for Jose Mourinho’s men

After an admittedly dour performance in the first half, Mourinho shuffled his pack in the second period – bringing on each of Ashley Young, Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford in quick succession.

The introduction of three first-team players paid dividends almost instantly as they created a couple of openings, before all three finally combined in the 87th minute to tee up Rashford for a header that gave his team a glimmer of hope.

Paul Pogba then teed up Juan Mata with a flick just two minutes later, but the Spaniard only made the slightest of contacts with the ball, sending it wide on the volley to evaporate any hopes United had of leapfrogging Juventus at the top of the group.

1. Valencia salvage pride as United miss chance to go top

As news of Juventus’s imminent defeat trickled in, it became evident that United could top the group with a win at the Mestalla, thereby ensuring a favourable draw in the knockout rounds for themselves.

Their situation was such, however, that even a draw looked unlikely and as it so happened, both United and Juventus lost their respective games by the same scoreline to maintain the status quo of the group, while Valencia, as well as Young Boys, salvaged a measure of pride by beating two European giants in front of their home crowds, ending their Champions League campaign(s) on a relative high.