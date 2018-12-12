Santiago Solari defends Real Madrid players in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s comments

Real Madrid manager Santiago Solari has responded to Cristiano Ronaldo’s comments that his new club Juventus “feels more of a family” than Madrid. The Portuguese superstar had opened up on the differences between his previous and current club earlier this week and that didn’t go down well with some Los Blancos fans.

Ronaldo had stressed that in Turin players are humble and play like a squad, whereas, “elsewhere, some players feel bigger than the others”. In an interview with Italian newspapers, the former Madrid superstar stated, “It isn’t right to name someone specific but I can say that this is the best group in which I’ve played.

“Here, we are a squad, elsewhere, some players feel bigger than the others. Instead, here, everyone is on the same level, they are humble and want to win. If [Paulo] Dybala or [Mario] Mandzukic don’t score, they are still happy and you see them smile.

“For me, it is beautiful, to feel that difference. Also at Madrid they are humble, but here I feel that sense more. It’s very different to Madrid, here it is more of a family.”

In reply, Madrid boss Solari defended his players and praised the tradition of the club. “Humility is a great virtue and the Real Madrid squad is great and humble,” Solari said during his UEFA Champions League pre-match press conference as Madrid prepared to face CSKA Moscow in their last group game of the season.

“Cristiano is living history of Real Madrid and his feelings are his own. Madrid is great in all the values of the sport. We work very hard – the technical staff, the physios and the players. All of us,” he added.