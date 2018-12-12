Watch: Ousmane Dembele destroys 2 Tottenham players in incredible solo goal

Ousmane Dembele made headlines recently with concerns surrounding his attitude and approach to the game, but the Frenchman let his football do the talking against Tottenham in the Champions League, showcasing an outrageous amount of speed, skill and composure to net Barcelona’s opening goal.

With Lionel Messi rested for the clash, the creative burden fell on the shoulders of the mercurial Frenchman, and he did not disappoint.

As early as the 7th minute, Dembele won the ball inside his own half, before showcasing an incredible change of pace to leave a defender in his wake. A well-disguised fake shot then left another defender sprawling on the turf before a composed finish past Hugo Lloris gave Barcelona the lead.

The Catalans would eventually end up drawing the match, but they will take heart from Dembele’s performance. Maybe he can live up to the hype after all.