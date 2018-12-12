Liverpool 1-0 Napoli: Talking points from the Reds’ stunning victory at Anfield

With Liverpool’s narrow win over Napoli at Anfield guiding them through to the next round of the Champions League and knocking the Italians out, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the key talking points from the pulsating encounter.

#5. Both sides spurn chances in end-to-end start

The commentator’s words seemed almost prophetic as the game started, in what was essentially a Champions League knockout match two months in advance. Both teams stayed true to their reputations of being pro-active, attacking teams as the match started with a flurry of chances for either side.

In fact, the scoreline might well have been 2-1 had both teams taken their chances – Robertson setting up Salah with a cross, the Egyptian’s first touch letting him down before Alexander-Arnold set up Milner with another delivery which the midfielder headed over the bar.

Sandwiched in between was another pick-out for Hamsik from which the Napoli man narrowly guided his shot over the bar – all of which happened within the opening 10 minutes itself.

#4. Salah wins Koulibaly battle to give Liverpool the opening goal

Mohamed Salah’s duel with Napoli center-back Kalidou Koulibaly was tipped to be one of the most interesting match-ups of the night and the battle stayed true to its billing as the pair faced off several times during the match.

Koulibaly got the better of Salah several times in the first half as well as the second, but the Liverpool star certainly beat the defender when it mattered the most.

Receiving the ball on the left-hand side in the first half, a slight pause was all it took as Salah’s shimmy completely befuddled the Senegalese who was beaten all ends up, before tucking the ball through Ospina’s legs from an acute angle to give Liverpool the opening goal they so craved.

#3. Van Dijk lucky to escape red as referee makes crucial call

While the first half-hour was full of intensity, it also made headlines for Van Dijk’s tackle on Dries Mertens for which the referee brandished only a yellow card.

Initially innocuous-looking, the replays confirmed that Van Dijk had gone in on the Belgian with his studs showing and despite getting the ball, caught him high on his ankle on the follow through.

The defender protested his innocence as Napoli’s players called for a red, before the referee finally brandished a yellow card to put the matter to rest (or perhaps open it up to even greater conjecture), meaning he will miss the first leg of Liverpool’s round-of-16 tie in the Champions League.

#2. World-class Alisson save spares Liverpool from late exit

Napoli offered little in the second half as Liverpool continued to knock on their door time and again. The home team spurned several chances time and truth be told, should’ve been well out of sight by the time Napoli started amping the pressure up – Salah, Mane and Van Dijk all missing from clear openings to keep the Italians in the game.

Indeed, there was nervousness around Anfield and despite Napoli’s anonymity in the second-half, there was a feeling that they would make Liverpool pay for their missed chances.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side finally had their moment in injury time, Milik presented with a clear opportunity from a cross before having his shot saved from point-blank range by Alisson who preserved Liverpool’s lead and led them through to the next round of the competition.

#1. Anfield fortress unbreachable as Liverpool progress despite losing all away games

Carlo Ancelotti recently quipped that his team would be ‘a**holes’ if they failed to qualify from the position they were in, occupying first place in the group coming into the final round of matches.

It’s safe to say that he would’ve made liberal use of the word in his post-match team talk as the Italians leave Anfield scratching their heads, wondering how they failed to qualify.

Despite Liverpool’s goal, they only needed a single one themselves to ensure the home team would need to score another two unopposed to knock them out.

Liverpool meanwhile go into the weekend’s derby against Manchester United with their tails up after the win, having qualified for the Champions League knockout stages without a single away victory in the entire group phase – losing all three away games but making full use of the fortress that is Anfield, winning all their games at home.