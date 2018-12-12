Mane and Henderson in Liverpool XI to face Napoli

Jurgen Klopp has selected the attacking trio of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah to face Napoli in the Champions League.

Sadio Mane has been restored to Liverpool’s line-up for their crunch Champions League clash with Napoli at Anfield, while club captain Jordan Henderson has also been named in the XI.

Mane has not started either of the Reds’ last two matches since suffering a cut on his foot in the win over Everton nine days ago.

Henderson has been preferred in midfield to the likes of Naby Keita and Fabinho, with that pair starting on the bench alongside Xherdan Shaqiri.

Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti has named the same starting XI that he deployed in a 3-1 win over Red Star Belgrade in matchday five.

The Italian club, top of Group C with nine points, need just a point to guarantee their place in the last 16.

Liverpool must emerge victorious to have a chance to progress and if Paris Saint-Germain beat Red Star, Jurgen Klopp’s side need to win 1-0 or by two or more goals.