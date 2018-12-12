Stunning record shows Lionel Messi is lethal against clubs from a certain country

Much has been made of Lionel Messi and his scoring streak over the years. However, a new record has surfaced showing the Argentine in a new light in the UEFA Champions League.

One of the biggest claims that the detractors of Lionel Messi once made was whether he would be just as brilliant in the Premier League. The narrative ‘can he do it in a cold, windy night at Stoke’ garnered popularity mainly because of the Argentine.

But those shouts are long gone, not even a whisper of it remains as the Argentina captain has time and again proven that he is the best in the world by desecrating teams from all over Europe.

The former Newell’s prodigy has scored against almost every team he has faced but the most damage he has inflicted upon, among foreign league teams, is English teams.

La Pulga has played 29 times against English teams and has scored 22 times – which is the most in the history of the Champions League. This has somewhat quashed the unfounded and illogical claims that were previously thrown at him.

Messi, however, could not add to his tally last night when Barcelona took on Spurs, featuring from the bench but failing to find the back of the net.