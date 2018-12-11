‘Tottenham can beat Barcelona regardless of Messi’s presence,’ says star defender

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen has sounded a stern warning to Barcelona, claiming his side can beat the Catalan giants at the Camp Nou regardless of whether five-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi is in the starting lineup or not.

Barcelona have already topped their group and are poised to rest a number of their key players as a result. Messi is widely tipped to be one of those players, despite having only recently inspired his side to a victory over Espanyol in La Liga.

“I wouldn’t complain if Messi is on the bench,” Vertonghen explained. “But with or without Messi, whatever, we need to beat them.

“Maybe it’s good if Barca rest players, but we have to look at ourselves. Even if they rest players, they can put out an unbelievably strong team.

“We know we have to be top of our game. We’ve shown before we can beat the biggest teams in the world. We put in a great performance last year against Real and at that time they were the best team in the world,” he went on to add.

The Belgium defender missed the first leg at Wembley and had to watch from the sidelines as Messi and co. ran riot, routing the hosts 4-2. However, he is confident they can turn things around this time around and is hopeful of a positive outcome.

Spurs need to match whatever result Inter manage against PSV in order to progress to the knockout stages of the competition.