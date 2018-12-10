UEFA Champions League: What Liverpool needs to do to qualify for the knockout stages

Liverpool are on the brink of elimination from entering the knockout stage of the UEFA Champions League after a 2-1 loss against Paris Saint-Germain in an away fixture last November 29, 2018.

But all hope is not yet lost as the Reds can still qualify for the next phase of the tournament as long as they get the necessary result against Napoli at home in their final group stage match on December 12, 2018.

Let’s take a quick look at the following scenarios that Jurgen Klopp’s wards need to achieve to ensure their passage to the next phase of the tournament.

Straight qualification for Liverpool

Liverpool still have control when it comes to their fate ahead of their final match of the group stage. But they would need to win against Napoli at Anfield by at least 1-0 and with their rivals not scoring against them (A 2-1 result, even if the Reds win, may not help them). If Napoli score, Liverpool should attain at least a two-goal margin.

Qualification for Liverpool dependent on the result of the other match

If Napoli were able to score against Liverpool with the latter not able to pad a two-goal advantage, then they would need to depend on the result of the other match between Red Star Belgrade and Paris Saint-Germain with the hopes that the Ligue 1 giants will not suffer a defeat against the hosts in Serbia.

Elimination

A loss or draw against Napoli will see Liverpool out of contention for the knockout phase.