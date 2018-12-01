Watch: Hilarious video of two back-to-back dives from Liverpool players goes viral

The clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool in the Champions League this past week made headlines for a number of reasons. From Neymar’s outrageous rainbow flick to his constant theatrics, there was no shortage of entertainment at the Parc des Princes.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was not only furious with the final result – the Reds succumbed 2-1 to PSG – but also the antics of the PSG players and Neymar in particular, reserving special criticism for the Brazilian.

“It was clever of PSG, Neymar — especially him — but a lot of players went down as if it was really serious. You act like you die and the next moment you get up. It could be a yellow card. You could do that. Everybody’s going down, it’s not football anymore.”

However, Klopp might be forced to eat his words as footage has emerged of Liverpool players throwing themselves to the floor in comical fashion with little to no contact. First Mohamed Salah tries to con the referee by backing into his marker and appealing for a penalty, all to no avail.

Dejan Lovren can then be seen pulling off his best Neymar imitation, leaping into the air and collapsing onto the turf despite the defender making no contact with the Liverpool man whatsoever.

Klopp might just regret his outburst after seeing this video.