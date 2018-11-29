Jamie Carragher was far from impressed by the antics of Neymar and Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League win over Liverpool.

Paris Saint-Germain’s unsporting tactics against Liverpool should have made the players too embarrassed to face their families, said Jamie Carragher.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp was unimpressed by PSG stars staying down after tackles to break up the flow of the Champions League clash, which finished 2-1 to the Ligue 1 champions on Wednesday.

Klopp singled out Neymar for criticism after the match and said Liverpool were made to “look like butchers”.

Carragher, a Champions League winner with Liverpool in 2005, was irked by antics he thinks should be beneath players of such quality, suggesting they threaten to overshadow Neymar’s career in particular.

“It was very frustrating. With Neymar it was even in the first half. We are talking about one of the best players in the world but watching him was embarrassing,” he told Viasport.

“If he continues that through his whole career he’s going to be remembered for that rather than the great player that he is.

“It leaves a sour taste in the mouth and I have no sympathy for the PSG players if Klopp is frustrated with them, that’s understandable.

“Even Thiago Silva, the captain, a centre-back, rolling around in the corner at the end holding his face – this is a great team, PSG, with some great players, they don’t need to resort to these tactics, they should let the football do the talking.

“They should be embarrassed. I don’t know how they go back and speak to their families and wives in the players’ lounge. Rolling around on the floor like that, the only time you see that is children at kindergarten.”

Liverpool must defeat Napoli in their final Group C outing at Anfield on December 11 to stand any chance of reaching the last 16 and Carragher is confident they can do it.

“I think it’ll be a 50-50 now. Napoli know that, they’ll be well aware of the atmosphere that’ll be waiting for them at Anfield,” he added.

“I expect Liverpool to win the game, whether they can win by two goals – that’s what makes it more difficult. In 2005 we had to beat Olympiacos by two goals, we won 3-1 and we did okay in 2005.”