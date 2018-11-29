Watch: Neymar destroys Xherdan Shaqiri with incredible rainbow flick

Neymar put in yet another stunning display for Paris Saint-Germain against Liverpool, scoring a goal and breaking a long-standing Champions League record in the process. However, what really captured fans’ attention was a moment of outrageous skill which left us all amazed.

Neymar, in the dying stages of the game, pulled off an audacious rainbow flick over the head of Xherdan Shaqiri, leaving the Liverpool midfielder in his wake.

Watch the video below:

However, he undid most of the good work by throwing himself to the ground soon after, holding his face in apparent agony in an attempt to con the referee.

This is not the first time either that the mercurial Brazilian has displayed such jaw-dropping skill. He has, in fact, performed the trick numerous times in the past.

Coming to the game itself, PSG dominated the Reds from start to finish to emerge 2-1 victors. Neymar got on the scoresheet, netting his 31st Champions League goal and becoming the Brazilian with the most goals in the competition, surpassing Kaka in the process.