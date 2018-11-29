UEFA Champions League |

Fans cant stop making fun of Cristiano Ronaldo after Lionel Messi breaks record

The endless debate between either Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo being the greatest football player to ever grace the game added another chapter following Barcelona’s win over PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League.

In a match that the Catalans took 2-1, Messi scored the game’s opener in impressive fashion. However, it was also a record-breaking moment as it would be his 106th UCL goal and it puts him in first place for the most Champions League goals in one club.

The person he surpassed, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Currently with Juventus, the Portuguese superstar had 105 UCL goals for Real Madrid during his tenure with the Spanish capital and Messi surpassing it has resulted in debates online from people taking sides to conceding that no one will ever have a definitive advantage over the other.

Here are some of the best ones we’ve found on Twitter:

Some just wanted to state all the facts:

One points out that Messi is scoring while he can in the easier stages of the Champions League:

Some are completely baffled at how the Portuguese is rated over the Argentine:

One fan quickly points out that CR7 accomplished that feat only in nine seasons with Madrid while Messi is in his 14th with Barcelona:

However, another was able to pull up information to defend Messi as he has a better ratio:

Last but not the least, this tweet is a good reminder that everyone should enjoy what both superstars are doing while they can:

Comments