Fans cant stop making fun of Cristiano Ronaldo after Lionel Messi breaks record

The endless debate between either Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo being the greatest football player to ever grace the game added another chapter following Barcelona’s win over PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League.

In a match that the Catalans took 2-1, Messi scored the game’s opener in impressive fashion. However, it was also a record-breaking moment as it would be his 106th UCL goal and it puts him in first place for the most Champions League goals in one club.

The person he surpassed, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Currently with Juventus, the Portuguese superstar had 105 UCL goals for Real Madrid during his tenure with the Spanish capital and Messi surpassing it has resulted in debates online from people taking sides to conceding that no one will ever have a definitive advantage over the other.

Here are some of the best ones we’ve found on Twitter:

Some just wanted to state all the facts:

#Messi‘s goal against PSV helped surpass CR to reclaim the UCL record. #Messi moved to 106 career UCL goals for Barcelona. The Argentine reclaims the record for most Champions League goals for one club, surpassing the mark of 105 set by @Cristiano during his time at @realmadrid — Andres Lopez (@andrlopez) November 28, 2018

One points out that Messi is scoring while he can in the easier stages of the Champions League:

Messi padding as many group stage goals as he can, chasing Ronaldo’s UCL record. — Adam (@Pakeanator) November 28, 2018

Some are completely baffled at how the Portuguese is rated over the Argentine:

Actually do feel sorry for anyone that thinks Ronaldo is better than Messi. — Ollie Blatchford (@ollieblatchford) November 29, 2018

One fan quickly points out that CR7 accomplished that feat only in nine seasons with Madrid while Messi is in his 14th with Barcelona:

Crazy to think Ronaldo was at Madrid 9 years Messi been at Barca his whole career . https://t.co/Bo0x1Zpb3B — Jandro Vasquez (@jandro9vasquez) November 29, 2018

However, another was able to pull up information to defend Messi as he has a better ratio:

Ronaldo – 122 goals in 163 games (0.74 goals per game)

Messi – 106 goals in 128 games (0.82 goals per game) Only if you knew your stats and math. Now argue with that! — bhavesh gaur (@111_bhavesh) November 29, 2018

Last but not the least, this tweet is a good reminder that everyone should enjoy what both superstars are doing while they can: