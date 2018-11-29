WATCH: Lionel Messi beats five PSV defenders to score Barcelona’s opening goal

Lionel Messi continues to pull out incredible goals for FC Barcelona and against PSV Eindhoven, the Argentine had another memorable one.

With the match goalless entering the final 30 minutes of regular time, Messi picked up the ball from just about the halfway line before driving slightly right of the pitch.

Then, a quick pass saw him beat his defender before receiving the ball again amidst a traffic of PSV defenders.

Picking up the ball just inside PSV’s box, Messi’s impeccable control helped him weave past his opponents before swinging his left foot for a stunning finish that froze the hosts’ goal keeper.

It was enough to break the deadlock and helped the Catalans get the eventual 2-1 victory.

This was also Messi’s 106th UEFA Champions League goal which puts him at the top for the most goals for one club.