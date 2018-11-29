Watch: Neymar misses pass as he waves to the crowd in UCL match against Liverpool

Neymar and Paris Saint-Germain beat Liverpool at Parc des Princes in the UEFA Champions League but the Brazilian made headlines for various reasons.

This one, in particular, saw him completely miss out on a pass as he was waving and encouraging the crowd.

The incident, done in the 64th minute of the match, saw PSG in control of the game with a 2-1 lead as they had possession in the middle of the pitch.

A pass was made towards Neymar’s direction but the superstar was facing the crowd with both arms waving in the air. Naturally, the ball goes past him and PSG give up possession.

Fans were quick to spot this and this immediately reminds everyone of speculations that PSG players were getting ethical bonuses for waving and engaging with fans.