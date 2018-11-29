Lionel Messi breaks Cristiano Ronaldo’s record

The battle between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for ultimate supremacy took another twist last night when the Barcelona forward broke yet another record with his goal in the Catalans’ 2-1 win over PSV in the Champions League.

Messi netted his side’s opening goal on the night, which proved to be the 106th of his Barcelona career, overtaking arch-rival Ronaldo’s tally of 105 for Real Madrid.

In the process, the Argentine took top spot on the list of players with the most goals for a single club in the Champions League, a spot occupied by Ronaldo until yesterday.

Messi is unlikely to ever relinquish the record, with Ronaldo having to start from scratch at Juventus and the next closest active player on the list being Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema with 47 goals.

Interestingly enough, it was the Portuguese star who set a record during Juventus’ win against Valencia on Tuesday, becoming the first player to notch 100 Champions League wins.

Messi also provided the assist for Gerard Pique’s goal as Barcelona rounded off a comfortable 2-1 victory to secure top spot in their group.

The Argentine is also the top scorer in the current edition of the Champions League, having bagged six goals from five games thus far, moving ahead of Edin Dzeko who has netted five times.