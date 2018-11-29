A draw with Club Brugge handed the initiative to Atletico Madrid in Group A, and Roman Burki blamed Borussia Dortmund’s attackers.

Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Burki felt the German side’s forwards did not “move enough” as they played out a 0-0 draw at home to Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The point puts Dortmund through to the next stage, but Atletico Madrid’s 2-0 win over Monaco earlier in the day now has Diego Simeone’s men in control of Group A.

Dortmund were on top for most of the match against Brugge and created the better chances, with Christian Pulisic and Marco Reus spurning the best two in the first period.

In the second half they rarely looked like breaking through Brugge’s well-marshalled backline and Burki was left ruing the movement of Dortmund’s attackers, as Atletico look clear favourites to progress as group winners ahead of the final round of fixtures.

“We simply did not move enough in attack,” Burki is quoted as saying by UEFA.com. “We had three pretty good chances, but were not able to use any of those.

“In the end, we lacked something in front of their goal. I am of course disappointed that we have failed to win tonight.”

General manager Michael Zorc concurred with Burki, also highlighting the wasted chances and a lack of speed in possession.

“It was a tough match, and also not a good one from us,” he added. “We had two 100 per cent chances in the first half.

“We did not take them and then things got more and more difficult. We circulated the ball too slowly. They were always able to close down ranks again and we could not find a gap.”

Brugge coach Ivan Leko was rather more cheerful, suggesting the result was one of the finest in the club’s history.

“Again, this is a historical result for us here in Dortmund, against a team who can play so well in Germany and in the Champions League,” the Croatian said.

“Our plan worked perfectly, Dortmund did not create much against us, while we even had two or three chances to get an even better result. So, we have to be happy with the result we gained here.”