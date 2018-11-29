Lokomotiv Moscow 2 Galatasaray 0: Terim’s men out as Schalke, Porto progress

Galatasaray are out of the Champions League after a 2-0 loss away to Lokomotiv Moscow ended their qualification hopes in Group D.

Galatasaray’s slim hopes of Champions League qualification were ended by a 2-0 loss at Lokomotiv Moscow, a result that sends Schalke and Porto through from Group D.

The Turkish giants had to win in Moscow to have any chance of staying in the competition but Lokomotiv, who were already eliminated, earned revenge for their 3-0 loss away to Gala earlier in the group stage.

Grzegorz Krychowiak opened the scoring shortly before half-time with a shot that took a deflection off Ryan Donk, with the hosts wrapping up the points in the 54th minute through Vladislav Ignatjev.

Lokomotiv could now overtake Galatasaray to claim third place – and Europa League qualification – if results on matchday six go their way.

Lokomotiv started well and the lively Fedor Smolov rifled a shot off the base of the post in only the fourth minute.

Henry Onyekuru and Eren Derdiyok missed chances for the visitors before Lokomotiv took the lead in the 43rd minute.

Jefferson Farfan made good progress down the right and pulled back a low cross for Krychowiak, whose finish took a decisive deflection off defender Donk to beat Gala captain Fernando Muslera.

And Lokomotiv made sure their run of five straight losses in the Champions League was ended with the decisive second goal after the restart.

Smolov fed Ignatjev and, although he benefited from a slightly lucky deflection, the right-back’s subsequent powerful finish gave goalkeeper Muslera no chance.

Farfan clipped the crossbar with a header and Smolov had a goal ruled out for offside as Lokomotiv pushed for more, but Yuri Semin’s team can be satisfied with a win and a first Champions League clean sheet since October 2003.

Beating Lokomotiv 3-0 at home will have meant Fatih Terim’s side travelled to Russia with confidence, but a poor performance resulted in a deserved defeat. Lokomotiv showed more desire despite their own qualification hopes being over and they could now pip Gala to the Europa League spot, with just a point separating them after five games.

Smolov a menace in attack

Lokomotiv were vibrant going forward and made the most of some flat-footed defending, with Smolov’s energy giving the Gala defence a headache. He could have scored an early opener and showed good awareness to set up Ignatjev for the clincher.

Ndiaye looks lost in midfield

Badou Ndiaye failed to make a positive impression in the Premier League with Stoke City and the midfielder appeared out of his depth here. One comedic moment, when he stooped to try and head a ball that bounced at his feet, summed up his substandard efforts.

What’s next?

The final Group D matchday on December 11 sees Lokomotiv away to Schalke, while Gala are at home to Porto.