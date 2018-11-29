PSG 2-1 Liverpool: 5 talking points from PSG’s stunning win in Paris

With PSG taking control of their Champions League fortunes courtesy a victory over Liverpool at the Parc des Princes, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at some of the major talking points from their 2-1 win.

#5 Liverpool shell-shocked as Parisians start full throttle

So often used to blowing teams away with fast starts themselves, Liverpool were left utterly shell-shocked when PSG began the game on the front foot. Passing the ball around with arrogance, the home team asserted themselves completely at the start of the first half, Allison having to make a save as early as the fifth minute from Di Maria’s long-range effort.

Just one minute later, Liverpool were once again let off the hook – the linesman wrongly calling out Thiago Silva for offside when he was clearly well on. Liverpool failed to create any chance of note and were punished soon enough, Van Dijk making a complete hash of Mbappe’s cross in the 12th minute and allowing Juan Bernat to side-foot the ball into the bottom left corner of the net, giving PSG the lead they so deserved.

#4 Neymar, Mbappe and Cavani embarrass visitors to make it 2-0

PSG showed no signs of tailing off following their fast start and continued to test the visitors, Neymar in particular coming into his own as he dazzled with his usual array of flicks and tricks – embarrassing Henderson with a cheeky nutmeg.

This was not all style, however, as they put in some grit to match Liverpool’s physicality too, Neymar once again coming to the fore with some surprisingly good defensive work. Finally, just as Liverpool were looking like getting a foothold into the game, the world’s most expensively assembled front-line seemingly buried the game with a blistering counter-attack that left the Reds with no chance at all.

Neymar started the move, releasing Mbappe on the left-hand side before making his way into the area. The France international followed it up with an inch-perfect cross which was matched by Cavani with another ever so delicate touch, only to have Allison make a brilliant save.

The Brazilian goalkeeper had no chance the second time around, however, as Neymar tucked the rebound into the right side of the goal to make it 2-0 on the night, before matching the goal with an array of rehearsed celebrations to bring a smile to everyone’s faces.

#3 Referee gets penalty decision spot on as Milner brings Liverpool back from the dead

With only one minute remaining on the clock for half-time, Liverpool looked completely dead and buried. Ultimately though, it was PSG’s own botches that brought the visitors back into the game on the stroke of half time.

Sadio Mane’s run on the edge of the area looked completely harmless before Di Maria decided to make a cynical lunge to bring down the Senegalese international just inside the penalty area. The referee initially looked like he had waved away Liverpool’s protests for a penalty, before intervention from the goal-side assistant led to him reversing his decision in favor of the English side.

James Milner stepped up calmly and sent Buffon the wrong way to breathe life back into Liverpool’s bid to reach the last 16.

#2 Liverpool pressure sets up frenetic finale

Only a goal down with 10 minutes to go, Liverpool decided to go all guns blazing to try and salvage at least a draw. While they certainly tried to make PSG uncomfortable, the home team seemed up for it, best epitomized by Thiago Silva’s chest bump with Marquinhos in response to a brilliant bit of combined defensive work by the duo.

The stats told the same story as by the end of it, Liverpool only had one shot on target for all their pressure. Despite giving it their all, Liverpool were way below their best – PSG on the other hand, seemed close to theirs, the Parc des Princes exploding with joy at full time with the realization that qualification was indeed in their hands.

#1 PSG take control of their destiny leaving Liverpool with a mountain to climb

The reaction of the PSG players at full time clearly showed what the win meant to them – taking control of their own fate, they now only have to beat Red Star in their final group game to ensure qualification and move one step closer in the quest for what has become their ‘holy grail’ – the Champions League trophy.

Despite being in an enviable position pre-match, Liverpool have, in stark contrast, left themselves with a huge mountain to climb, needing to beat Napoli by two clear goals next month at Anfield to ensure qualification. While it looks like a tough ask, the scene is indeed set for another magical European night at Anfield that will surely have fans licking their lips in expectation.