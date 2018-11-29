How Marouane Fellaini has become a Manchester United hero in times of crisis

Marouane Fellaini has not been a loved figure in a footballing sense. He may not be as technically gifted a footballer that many love, but the Belgian is a typical example of how grit and commitment to the cause can change how you are viewed by many.

Fellaini was the scapegoat of the David Moyes era, along with Tom Cleverley. The summer signing of 2013 from Everton was seen as a replica of David Moyes; as someone who reminded everyone of those times and the failures of the club to sign a top central midfield player.

The way it has changed though, has not been just because of Fellaini’s own commitment and grit but because of how managers have used him. When he came on for United away to West Brom during Louis van Gaal’s first season in charge, it seemed as though the ghost of the past had come back. But Fellaini struck his first goal for United to get them out of jail. While it was not the kind of goal that was enough to win respect from everyone, it just sparked something from out of nowhere.

While Fellaini has always been a target for not being a player who can play key passes and do what some other midfielder like him might do, he is a player who can be used very effectively on the basis of what the circumstance is. While Moyes used him regularly at Everton, the way the Toffees played suited him. Used as a second striker to Tim Cahill, Fellaini hardly had the ball on his feet.

At United, a club that has always taken pride in playing attractive football, the fans gave him stick since day one. But it all changed when Van Gaal used Fellaini in a long ball style the 2014-15 season in March when United played Liverpool, Tottenham, Man City and Chelsea in a row. They were never really expected to get too many points from it. But the way Fellaini was used in midfield, with Ashley Young on the left did a lot in handing him the initiative for the first time in his United career.

Fellaini scored against City and Spurs, playing a vital role against Liverpool away. United beat all three of them, losing 1-0 to Chelsea. It wasn’t just because Fellaini had stick his head out to work hard, but because the way he was being used fit his strengths.

During United’s run to the FA Cup final in the 2015-16 season, Fellaini was also vital. He scored in the replay against West Ham, scored against his former club in the semi-final and setup Juan Mata to assist in the final. It was not because he had done something outstanding, but because the situation suited him. His direct approach and no-nonsense style had made himself important to the side.

That fire about him, when many players gave vibes of dullness and when the football being played wasn’t too attractive, caught the eye. He gave his all with little regard for his body. The FA Cup win was very much down to Fellaini more than any other player.

When Jose Mourinho took over, it was felt that he would offload the big Belgian. But what struck a chord between the both of them was how Fellaini suited the way Jose wants his team to play- direct and no-nonsense. The football that United played wasn’t pretty, but it was effective. When Fellaini scored a vital goal against Hull in the first leg of the semi-final of the League Cup, he was seen embracing Mourinho on the touchline- a gesture to thank the boss for keeping faith in him.

From then on, it only improved. Fellaini had won over many of his detractors. Every time United wanted to take the sting out of games, Fellaini and Ander Herrera were used to do it. Their approach of being dirty, yet effective proved vital for Mourinho. Herrera might be better on the ball than Fellaini, but the Belgian proved to a Plan B that United could resort to whenever they weren’t doing well.

In United’s march towards the Europa League, Fellaini came up with important performances in the quarter-final and the semi-final against Anderlecht and Celta Vigo. He scored against the Spanish side in the second-leg and it turned out to be a very vital goal indeed.

His brace against Crystal Palace in a 4-0 win last season again stood for the fact that Fellaini was very important for Jose. It was a thriving relationship between a manager who knew his player’s best traits and a player who could run through a brick wall for trusting him so much.

His goal against Young Boys in the UEFA Champions League was controversial, but it again proves how Fellaini has proved to be a phoenix who has risen from the ashes of the David Moyes season. Although one part of his success has been down to how managers have used him effectively, the way Fellaini has won many over is a refreshing sight.

During times when United have not done well and are in a hierarchical crisis, Fellaini has shown that belief in oneself changes fortunes. He typifies what the club is known for- the never say die spirit. He could well have left when times weren’t right and everyone was abusing him for what he was. But the big man stayed and proved his worth.