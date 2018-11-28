Real Madrid officially the greatest team in Champions League group stages

Real Madrid have shown their class in European competition as of late, and reiterated that fact again after qualifying for the knockout stages of the Champions League. In doing so, Los Blancos have only consolidated their position as being the best side in Champions League group stage history.

The Galacticos have now got out of the group stage an incredible 27 times in their illustrious history, keeping them on top of the pile ahead of competitors such as Barcelona, AC Milan and Juventus.

The reigning Champions have managed to accomplish the feat very early as well, with 11 of those 27 qualifications taking place on the fourth day of their group run itself. Madrid have qualified on the fifth day 8 times, and a further 8 times on the sixth and the final day of qualification.

The stat is indicative of the dominance that the Spanish giants have overseen in the continental tournament lately, with modern history being a clear indicator of how much they enjoy playing in the competition. After all, winning a hat-trick of Champions League crowns means there is certainly something going right at the Bernabeu.