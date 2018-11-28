WATCH: David De Gea’s incredible reflex goal-line save in UCL encounter

Manchester United just won a closely fought encounter against Young Boys Bern in a UEFA Champions League Group H fixture early this morning (Singapore time).

But what stole the show is the stunning reflex save by David De Gea in the second half to deny Young Boys Bern a breakthrough goal.

The shot by substitute Ulisess Garcia was actually deflected making the trajectory of the ball even trickier to anticipate.

But the Spanish sentry was able to pull off a massive stop to keep the parity between the two sides as Marouane Fellaini finally broke the deadlock in stoppage time to put the Red Devils into the knockouts.

Here’s a look of that spectacular save by De Gea:

David De Gea. Best Goalkeeper in the world. What a save. pic.twitter.com/aVD9XKj032 — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) November 27, 2018

The denial was so top-class that the play made a dent on social media.