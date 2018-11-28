PSG keeper Gianluigi Buffon picks UCL winner, world’s best strikers

While Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has probably seen and gone through it all, he is still well aware of the potential that the Liverpool strike force have ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash in Paris.

The Ligue 1 heavyweights welcome the Merseyside club at Parc des Princes for their European match-up and the Italian shot-stopper knows he might be in for a long night when he faces the trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

Speaking to Mirror , Buffon went as far to admit that the Reds’ attack is a more threatening line than what PSG have to offer.

“Liverpool have a very strong team – but I do especially look at their front players.

“With Salah, Mane, and Firmino they have so much pace, so much creativity, and of course they are all big goal threats.

“Throughout my career I have always wanted to test myself against the best — and at the moment you really can’t think of any teams in Europe who have a better front three than Liverpool.”

This is an incredible statement given the fact he is teammates with Edinson Cavani who is easily a world-class striker, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe who are two of the most expensive football players in the world.

Intriguingly, the Liverpool trio cost around £100 million while the PSG attack cost around £400 million to assemble.