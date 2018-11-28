Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo displays inhuman reactions with volley to Mandzukic in UCL encounter

Only a few days after Lionel Messi pulled off a spectacular nutmeg for FC Barcelona, Cristiano Ronaldo displays his worldly talent as well with a gorgeous pass during Juventus’ UEFA Champions League match against Valencia CF.

In a match, the Portuguese timed a run perfectly to receive a volley from the midfield and upon receiving the ball from his chest, proceeded to flick it with his right foot without even breaking a stride and avoiding the touchline.

The ball would safely make its way to Mario Mandzukic but his attempt would go straight at the keeper.

However, the two would link up for the eventual match-winner as Cristiano beat the Valencia defenders to supply a beautiful low pass towards the face of the goal for Mandzukic to safely slot past the keeper.