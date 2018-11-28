WATCH: Jose Mourinho violently celebrates Manchester United Champions League win

Manchester United beat BSC Young Boys in the UEFA Champions League thanks to a Marouane Fellaini injury time goal. The win saw them through to the knockout stages of the competition and manager Jose Mourinho is obviously relieved.

Despite a less-than-impressive performance, the Red Devils secured points and scored when needed which prompted a unique celebration by their Portuguese manager.

Mourinho was seen picking up a tray of water bottles and then hurling them to the ground as an effective sigh of relief which just shows how much pressure “The Special One” has been on.

Caught by social media, it has made its rounds and will only likely add to the legend that is Mourinho.