Chiellini pleased with Juve’s Champions League progression

Juventus have achieved their first objective of qualifying for the knockout round of the Champions League, according to Giorgio Chiellini.

Giorgio Chiellini urged Juventus to turn their attention to the Serie A title race after they booked their spot in the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday.

Cristiano Ronaldo set up Mario Mandzukic’s winner in a 1-0 victory over Valencia in Turin that ensured Juve will finish Group H in the top two.

In a season where Juventus are expected to challenge for multiple honours, Chiellini was delighted to see Massimiliano Allegri’s men achieve their first objective of 2018-19.

“The first goal of the season has been reached,” he said in quotes published on Juventus’ website.

“We knew that it would be a difficult game because Valencia are a dangerous team in the spaces.

“In the first half we could do better, we got too enthusiastic, then we did well in the second [half] – the result is certainly deserved.”

Manchester United’s dramatic late winner against Young Boys means Juventus have not yet secured top spot in the group, though they hold a two-point advantage ahead of their trip to Switzerland on matchday six.

And Chiellini wants the Bianconeri to focus on domestic matters, with the reigning Serie A champions facing Fiorentina, Inter, Torino, Roma, Atalanta and Sampdoria before the end of the year.

It is a tricky run for Allegri’s men, who have an eight-point cushion at the top after 13 games.

“Now we turn the page and start thinking about the Champions [League] in February,” Chiellini added.

“We have to concentrate on the championship because we have a good month ahead of us.”