Manchester United 1-0 Young Boys : 5 talking points as United progress to the Round of 16

With Manchester United’s late victory over Young Boys at Old Trafford guaranteeing their progression into the next round of the Champions League, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at some of the key talking points.

5. Pogba dropped for the first time this season while Fred starts

Paul Pogba’s rift with Jose Mourinho, which culminated with the Frenchman being stripped of vice-captaincy, may be on the verge of starting again as the Frenchman was dropped from the starting lineup for the first time this season, notwithstanding injury issues.

The France international’s jittery demeanour on the bench – seemingly due to the Manchester cold was reminiscent of his replacement Fred’s first half performance as the 60 million man from Shakhtar struggled to impose himself in the game.

What is also interesting to note is the fact that the pattern of Pogba’s demotion to the bench is eerily similar to when he had his first rift with Jose Mourinho – substituted after an argument with the Portuguese in last season’s 2-0 defeat at Wembley against Spurs.

Indeed, he was substituted in a similar manner at the weekend as United went in search of a winner against Palace at Old Trafford. Although Pogba did enter the fray late on as the Red Devils searched for a winner, this power struggle at Old Trafford doesn’t look like ending anytime soon.

4. Defensive concerns pile for United as Jones replaces Lindelof

Just as Victor Lindelof was looking like having formed something of a partnership with Chris Smalling at the heart of United’s defence, the Swede even having claimed the Player of the Year gong in his homeland recently, fate played it’s part.

He was confirmed as an injury absentee by Jose Mourinho in his pre-match presser and while many expected Eric Bailly to take his place, it was instead Phil Jones who made his first start since going off injured in United’s 3-0 defeat to Spurs earlier this season – clearly a sign of how far the Ivorian has fallen down the pecking order after his disastrous start to the season.

Moreover, as the clock ticked down, United abandoned all signs of a defensive shape, Jones going to right-back and Nemanja Matic playing at center-back – with Valencia going off for Juan Mata to increase pressure on the visitors as the home team went all out for the win.

While the winner eventually did come in injury time, Mourinho will be worried about having to field another new center-back pairing with the season coming into it’s busiest during the Christmas period in December.

3. Rashford off-target but Lukaku inspires winner

Although Pogba’s omission from the starting line-up created headlines, Romelu Lukaku’s exclusion from the start was another surprise by Mourinho, especially with him having claimed in a midweek interview that he was among the Portuguese’s favorites.

In his absence, Marcus Rashford was given the opportunity to fill his favoured center-forward spot, but it turned out to be another disappointing performance from the youngster, despite showing glimmers of his talent. He squandered United’s best chance of the game in the first half, chipping the ball over the bar with only the keeper to beat.

Several subsequent opportunities went either straight at the keeper or into the side netting with the local lad looking severely short of confidence. The man he replaced, however, came on late to inspire United’s turnaround – heading Luke Shaw’s ball into Marouane Fellaini’s path for him to slot in the winner, earning a well deserved assist in the process. Despite going 11 games without a goal, the Belgian still managed to play a crucial part in United’s progression to the next round, clearly demonstrating why Mourinho rates him so highly.

2. Fellaini scores winner as United look to plan B

Having tried to work their way through the Young Boys’ defence intricately in the first half, United changed shape and started going direct as soon as the clock went into the final quarter of the game.

One man certain to play a part in their ‘plan B’ was Fellaini, and he did. Having headed into the side netting moments earlier from a Pogba ball up front, Fellaini made no mistake the second time around.

Luke Shaw’s long ball up top was headed into his path by fellow countryman Lukaku, but the Belgian still had a lot to do. He went on to bring the ball down to his feet, turn his marker and shoot through his legs straight into the bottom corner – sending Old Trafford into complete delirium. So often the subject of ridicule among club supporters, he is definitely a man who deserves more credit than he gets.

1. Mourinho a relieved man with United progressing to round of 16

While Old Trafford burst into life following Fellaini’s winner, one man who seemed more relieved than most was Jose Mourinho and the Portuguese made no bones about it, picking up a stack of water bottles and throwing them back down in something that can only be described as a release of all the pressure he has been under recently.

Although certainly not a vintage performance, his men definitely showed the heart they seemed to be lacking in midweek and with Juventus’s 1-0 victory over Valencia guaranteeing them progression to the next round, Mourinho’s and his charges can breathe easy, at least for the time being.