Mane passed fit for PSG-Liverpool as Neymar and Mbappe train

Liverpool’s squad to play Paris Saint-Germain includes Sadio Mane, while Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have trained for the Ligue 1 champions.

Sadio Mane has been included in Liverpool’s squad for Wednesday’s crucial Champions League game away to Paris Saint-Germain, for whom Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have trained.

Senegal forward Mane was a doubt for the game due to illness, but he has been included in the Reds’ 21-man squad.

Mane signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool last week and started in Saturday’s Premier League win at Watford that kept the Reds two points behind leaders Manchester City.

Goalkeeper Kamil Grabara and forward Divock Origi are unavailable but England defender Joe Gomez has been passed fit after missing the 3-0 victory at Vicarage Road.

“I got a message yesterday that Divock, Sadio and Kamil were ill,” manager Jurgen Klopp told Liverpool’s website. “They came in and we checked them again – Sadio trained today as normal and is available.”

PSG are yet to confirm whether Neymar and Mbappe, who missed their Ligue 1 victory over Toulouse with injuries sustained on international duty, will be available.

But both forwards trained on Tuesday ahead of the visit of Liverpool, who are second in Group C, a point ahead of the Ligue 1 side.

Liverpool will book their place in the next round with a win at the Parc des Princes if Red Star Belgrade do not beat Napoli.

If PSG lose and Napoli beat the Serbian side, Thomas Tuchel’s team will be knocked out of the Champions League.

Liverpool beat PSG 3-2 in September, Roberto Firmino coming off the bench to score a 91st-minute winner at Anfield.