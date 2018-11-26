Suarez out for two weeks as Barcelona suffer treble injury blow

Barcelona’s lengthy injury list continues to grow, with Luis Suarez, Jasper Cillessen and Arthur all set for time on the sidelines.

Luis Suarez is set miss two weeks with a knee problem amid a series of fresh blows for injury-hit Barcelona.

Star striker Suarez played the full match in the 1-1 weekend draw at Atletico Madrid but will undergo stem-cell treatment to address an issue in his right knee.

The 31-year-old is out of the Champions League visit to PSV on Wednesday and could remain unavailable until after the derby against Espanyol in LaLiga on December 8.

Netherlands goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen will join Suarez on the sidelines for up to three weeks after reporting a thigh issue in the warm-up on Saturday.

Arthur, involved for 80 minutes against Atleti, is also out of the midweek trip to Eindhoven, having suffered an adductor strain.

Ivan Rakitic and Philippe Coutinho are back in the squad in a welcome boost to head coach Ernesto Valverde, who is already without Rafinha, Sergi Roberto, Thomas Vermaelen and Sergi Samper.

Rafinha and Roberto sustained anterior cruciate ligament and hamstring injuries respectively on a costly outing at the Wanda Metropolitano, where Barca equalised late through Ousmane Dembele.

The Catalans have already qualified for the Champions League last 16 and will seal first place in Group B with a win over PSV, while a draw will be enough if Inter do not beat Tottenham.