Real Madrid’s world cup winning star accused of failing drug test before Champions League final

In a stunning revelation, Football Leaks have claimed that Real Madrid captain and club hero Sergio Ramos apparently failed a drug test before the Champions League final in 2017 where Madrid went on to win.

The report has gone on to accuse UEFA of knowing about the incident and yet sweeping it under the rug to ensure it does not get out. The cover up has been criticized by several reports.

Breaking | Football Leaks Headline: Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) allegedly failed a drugs test which he took the day before the 2017 Champions’ League Final & UEFA covered it up. More follows. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) November 23, 2018



German outlet Der Spiegel went on to discuss the incident in detail, and laid down that –

“The deputy head of the Seibersdorf laboratory sent a report to the headquarters of the Union of European Football Associations, better known as UEFA, on the shores of Lake Geneva. The Austrians had analyzed the sample and found that it contained traces of dexamethasone, a cortisone preparation that has an anti-inflammatory effect in addition to relieving pain…

“The dexamethasone-case has never before been made public and the file remains behind lock-and-key at UEFA. No disciplinary action was taken, neither against the player nor against the team doctor from Real Madrid, despite all of the anomalies in the case. Indeed, the way in which UEFA swept the case under the rug shines a rather unflattering light on the anti-doping fight in top-level European football.”

Ramos is one of the biggest stars at Los Blancos and this news is bound to spark a serious debate in Spain’s capital.