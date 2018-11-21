PSG to wait for Neymar, Mbappe injury updates

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed Kylian Mbappe and Neymar did not sustain serious injuries on international duty on Tuesday.

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are not seriously injured but Paris Saint-Germain confirmed the attacking duo will require further medical tests ahead of a crucial Champions League clash with Liverpool.

Both forwards were injured in international friendlies on Tuesday, Brazil captain Neymar limping off after eight minutes against Cameroon while Mbappe was withdrawn in the first half of France’s fixture with Uruguay.

PSG’s perfect Ligue 1 record is on the line at home to Toulouse on Saturday but head coach Thomas Tuchel will be more concerned about Neymar and Mbappe’s availability to face Liverpool at the Parc des Princes four days later.

The club confirmed in a brief medical update that Neymar has been diagnosed with “a right adductor strain”, while Mbappe has “a bruised right shoulder”.

“They will undergo a 48-hour period of treatment before further evaluation,” the club’s statement said.

PSG are third in Group C of the Champions League with two games remaining, a point behind both Napoli and Liverpool.

They host last season’s beaten finalists before heading to Red Star Belgrade in their last pool fixture