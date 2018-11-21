VAR a possibility for Champions League knockout rounds

UEFA intends to roll out VAR in its competitions next season but it could be introduced earlier in the Champions League and Europa League.

Video Assistant Referees (VAR) could be used during the knockout round of this season’s Champions League, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin and European Club Association chairman Andrea Agnelli have hinted.

European football’s governing body has already announced plans to use VAR in the 2019-20 season and is in the closing stages of conducting tests with the technology.

VAR was rolled out in LaLiga this term, following its implementation at the 2018 World Cup.

Serie A, the Bundesliga, Ligue 1, the A-League and MLS also use video assistants and the Premier League will bring it in alongside its Goal Decision System next season.

Speaking at a news conference in Brussels on Tuesday, Ceferin and Agnelli suggested UEFA could jump ahead of its initial proposal, stating that VAR would be in use “at the latest next season”.

“We have started to do all the preparation. [UEFA referees chief] Roberto Rosetti and his team are very good. There are important points of view – the referees and all the technical aspects,” Ceferin said.

“I expect the report in a week or so and then we will see when we can implement it. At the latest next season.”

Agnelli, who is also the chairman of Serie A champions Juventus, added: “At the latest next season also means there is space for earlier implementation.

“We are delighted as clubs with that and we thank UEFA for the work they have been putting together.”