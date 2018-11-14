Reports: PSG likely to be excluded from UEFA Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain could be facing a possible suspension by UEFA from competing in the Champions League due to a possibility of another Financial Fair Play violation.

The football body has issued an official statement warning the club of the possibility of reopening closed accounts after the revelations from Football Leaks.

Fair-play financier : l’UEFA attend la décision du TAS pour examiner la situation du PSG https://t.co/8aab8oGfsS pic.twitter.com/NaeSVUsRwi — L’ÉQUIPE (@lequipe) November 14, 2018

One such glaring anomalies lie in the club’s sponsorship agreements with Qatari entities that seem to be inflated. If such sponsorships have been adjusted accordingly to the correct values it would mean that the club actually has a much higher deficit than what is being stated in their records.

Such financial mis-statements would merit possible sanctions which could range from a ban on signing new players to being suspended from participating in the UEFA Champions League.

One of the more specific sponsorships being pertained to is the one with QTA which is a main sponsor for the Parisian club.

Aside from the sponsorship concerns, another thing that is being looked upon are the particulars involving the signings of two of PSG’s biggest stars, Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe, which if proven to be anomalous indeed, could affect not just the club but even the players involved.