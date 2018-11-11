In case you missed it, an absolute blinder went down in Turin between Juventus and Manchester United in the Champions League this past week.

The game itself took several turns before ending, rather surprisingly, in the favour of Manchester United. The Red Devils came out of Italy with all three points after an unlikely 2-1 win away from home, but after the game there was less talk about the character shown by the side, and more about their manager Jose Mourinho’s post-match reaction.

Mourinho reacted to the victory by cupping his right hand over his ear and directing it towards a raucous home crowd at the Juventus Stadium, after being allegedly harassed for much of the 90 minutes while he was on the touchline.

But the real reason behind what got Mourinho all riled up has only been revealed now by an insider at United.

“Considering what had happened during the game, it was understandable that Jose acted in that manner,” the source revealed.

“It just wasn’t nasty personal insults, he was forced to put up with, but he was also spat at. Some of the spittle also landed on Jose’s assistants. It wasn’t very pleasant.”

“What he did was just to show some emotion after a tremendous win.”

So, as it turns out, maybe being on Team Mourinho after the incident took place was the sympathetic thing to do. The Portuguese is no stranger to being treated ridiculously by away fans, and considering the fact that he was hugely successful as coach of Juventus’ arch rivals Inter Milan, he may have seen this coming.

The 55-year-old had earlier held up three fingers to denote his treble win with Inter eight years ago, so one would imagine that he knew what he was getting into coming to a stadium notorious for its partisan atmosphere.