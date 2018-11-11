What Paulo Dybala told Jose Mourinho after his gesture post Manchester United’s win over Juventus

Paulo Dybala has revealed what he told Jose Mourinho in the aftermath of the latter’s gesture towards Juventus fans which the manager made after Manchester United’s famous comeback win in Turin.

Manchester United got the better of Juventus in the Champions League group stage match (2-1) after trailing 1-0 as late as in the 86th minute. Juan Mata’s free-kick cancelled Cristiano Ronaldo’s first CL goal for the Old Lady and an Alex Sandro own-goal in the dying embers of the game saw United return with three points from Italy.

What caught everyone’s attention though was manager Jose Mourinho’s reaction after the win. The Portuguese turned towards the Juventus fans who had been hurling abuses at the former Inter Milan manager throughout the match and cupped his ear.

Jose Mourinho has got the Juventus fans and players rattled at full time! 😬🤬 He’s enjoyed that one A LOT! 🤫 pic.twitter.com/Gcmuyd3sDo — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 7, 2018

The Juventus players were clearly rattled by Mourinho’s gesture and players including Leonardo Bonucci and Paulo Dybala tried to talk the United manager out of it.

Though earlier it wasn’t clear what they had told Mourinho, Dybala revealed what he personally told the Portuguese.

“I just told him that there was no need to make that gesture,” Dybala told Sky Italy.

“There was no need to create more tension than there already was, sometimes you get insulted and it’s bad, but to create more tension than there already is…

“I told him there was no need, I didn’t insult him. I just told him that and left.”

Dybala was the hero for Juventus when 2017’s CL finalists travelled to Manchester a fortnight ago. However, he couldn’t prevent United from registering a comeback win at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.