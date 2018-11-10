Carlo Ancelotti takes cheeky dig at Jose Mourinho with hilarious imitation

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho made headlines following his side’s 2-1 win against Juventus at the Allianz Stadium earlier this week when, after receiving a volley of abuse right through the 90 minutes from the home fans, he cupped his hand to his ear indicating he could not hear them and that he wanted some more.

While the Portuguese has come in for some criticism from a number of experts and fans, he seems to have found one admirer in Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Ancelotti was addressing the media ahead of Napoli’s game against Genoa, when he was asked his opinion on Mourinho’s actions after the full-time whistle. The Italian, mimicking Jose, cupped his hand to his ear, stating, “Sorry, I did not hear you.”

Ancelotti drops some wisdom on that Mourinho gesture pic.twitter.com/cb01bHYOSy — Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) November 9, 2018

However, it turned out to be in good humor as Ancelotti went on to clarify that Mourinho’s reaction was not over the top, but instead quite rational considering the circumstances.

“Mourinho? His reaction is understandable because it wasn’t a vulgar thing to do, it was more ironic,” Ancelotti explained. “When you are being insulted for 90 minutes it can happen.”

“All of us who go down to the pitch have a responsibility and we need to understand that. That said, you don’t get any pleasure from being insulted for 90 minutes. I’m not just referring to Juventus, by the way, in Italy, there’s a general culture of insults. It happens in Naples and Milan too,” he continued.

Mourinho meanwhile defended his own actions, stating that they weren’t meant to be provocative in any way and that he simply wanted to listen to whether the fans were still making the same comments after their side had lost.