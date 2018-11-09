Cristiano Ronaldo equals Champions League goal-scoring record; inches closer to Lionel Messi

The records keep on tumbling for Cristiano Ronaldo as they have done in recent years. The Portuguese is no stranger to the top brass of world football, and has repeatedly astonished the world with his ability to work harder than everyone else and show his true quality on the pitch.

One would have thought that his departure from Real Madrid may have been the beginning of his downfall, but his arrival at Juventus is already bearing fruit, and working out pretty well for the superstar.

Ronaldo was in the limelight again this week as he took on his former employers Manchester United in the Champions League group stage, and he showed his class with a brilliant volley in the second half. The goal was in vain, however, as United scored two late goals to seal a famous victory away from home.

But a unique record awaited Ronaldo after the match and it makes for interesting reading. In scoring that stunning goal, the former Real Madrid hitman became only the fifth player ever to score in the Champions League for a team from England, Spain and Italy. The other four are well-known names in their own right, and include Samuel Eto’o, Alvaro Morata, Fernando Llorente and Julio Baptista.

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the 5th player to score a CL goal for a team from England, Spain and Italy, after Samuel Eto'o, Álvaro Morata, Fernando Llorente and Julio Baptista. #UCL #JuveMUFC — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) November 7, 2018

Following his goal against Manchester United, fans of the Madeira-born man would have been eager to know how he matches up to his closest rival Lionel Messi in the UCL group-stage scoring charts. Well, he is still behind the talented Argentine, but not by much.

The 33-year-old took his group stage goal-scoring tally in the continental tournament to 61 this week, and is now only narrowly behind Messi who leads the way with 65 goals. There still are a few group stage games remaining in the Champions League, so Ronaldo may well be able to catch up to Messi in the near future.