The Raptors star has been out since he tweaked his ankle Friday in a win over the Suns.

Kawhi Leonard will be back on the floor Wednesday.

The 27-year-old star will play in the Raptors matchup with the Kings in Sacramento, according to The Athletic. Leonard missed Toronto’s win over the Lakers and victory against the Jazz because of a sore ankle.

The Raptors star originally hurt his ankle Friday in the Raptors’ victory over the Suns.

Raptors coach Nick Nurse and Leonard both previously said the injury wasn’t serious, according to TSN. Toronto plans to be cautious with Leonard to start the season as he was limited to just nine games with the Spurs in 2017-18 because of a quad injury.

“The plan is for a little while here to not let him play (both games of) the back-to-backs,” Nurse said. “I don’t think we’ve decided how long that’s going to be yet. We’re going game by game.”

Leonard is averaging 26.1 points and 7.6 rebounds in his first season in Toronto. The Raptors are out to a 10-1 start heading into the game against the Kings.