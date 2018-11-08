Mourinho taunted Juventus fans because they ‘insulted me for 90 minutes’

Manchester United beat Juventus 2-1 in Turin on Wednesday, though Jose Mourinho was not particularly gracious, taunting home fans after.

Jose Mourinho taunted Juventus fans by cupping his ear at full-time of Manchester United’s 2-1 Champions League win because the home support had “insulted me for 90 minutes”.

United were not up to scratch against Massimiliano Allegri’s men at Old Trafford two weeks ago, but they were significantly better in Turin on Wednesday.

Juve were generally in the ascendancy and deserved to be ahead when Cristiano Ronaldo scored a stunning volley against his former club in the 65th minute, but substitute Juan Mata equalised with a fine free-kick shortly after coming on, and a late Alex Sandro own goal gave United an unlikely win.

Mourinho entered the pitch at full-time and goaded the Juve fans, sparking a reaction from a few players, though the Portuguese coach insists he respects the club.

“In a beautiful Italian thing they [Juve fans] insulted me for 90 minutes,” he told BT Sport. “I didn’t insult them, it was just a little thing.

“I respect Juventus, I respect their players, their manager, everything, the quality they have, and I’m really, really proud of my boys.”

Mourinho also claimed Juve’s fans insulted both his family and Inter, the team he coached for two years until 2010.

“I just made a gesture that I wanted to hear them louder,” Mourinho said to Sky Sport Italia. “I probably shouldn’t have done it, and with a cool head I wouldn’t have done it, but with my family insulted, including my Inter family, I reacted like this.”