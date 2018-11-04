Barca include Messi in squad ‘without medical all-clear’ for Inter trip

Barcelona face Inter in the Champions League on Tuesday as they close in on qualification, and Lionel Messi has been named in the squad.
Lionel Messi has been named in Barcelona’s squad for their trip to Inter in the Champions League but medical staff have not given him the all-clear to return from a broken arm.
Messi suffered the injury in an awkward fall when colliding with Sevilla midfielder Franco Vazquez during the 4-2 win on October 20.
The Argentinian star was ruled out for three weeks at the time and coach Ernesto Valverde swiftly ruled out a “magic” recovery.
Since losing Messi, Barca have won four matches in succession across all competitions, including a 5-1 Clasico demolition of Real Madrid.
Messi – who returned to training on Wednesday – is unlikely to be risked given the club’s medical team have not cleared him to play, but will be on hand should Valverde feel the need to call upon him.