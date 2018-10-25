Brozovic pulls off low block to deny Suarez free-kick, Messi’s reaction: GOLD

Croatian and Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic successfully pull off a defensive stop when he did a relatively unconventional sliding block to aid the wall during FC Barcelona and Inter Milan’s Champions League.

It so happened that Suarez opted to go for a low free-kick to evade the wall he rightfully anticipated to be in suspended in mid-air. But with Brozovic fortunate anticipation of the ball he was able to deny the shot.

The defensive stop would end up in vain though as Barcelona came out as 2-0 victors for the night in Camp Nou, but the play eventually made a dent in the social media sphere by making a good highlight-reel and a lesson in situational defending as a consolation for Brozovic, and maybe, for the Milanese club.

Even injured superstar Lionel Messi, along with that frustrated face, you can tell from his reaction that he’s impressed.

👀 Brozovic with one way to stop a free-kick… Messi impressed too 😂 #UCL pic.twitter.com/OTZ9Qbljum — Sacha Pisani (@Sachk0) October 24, 2018

Yup, that’s one unconventional, yet amazing save by the Inter player. Kudos Marcelo!