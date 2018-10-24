Manchester United fans slam ‘disgraceful’ Pogba after picture with Cuadrado emerges

Paul Pogba faced his ex-club last night as Juventus visited Manchester United for a Champions League Group stage match. However, the Frenchman and his teammates were completely outplayed by the ‘Old Lady’ and ended up losing 1-0. Nevertheless, after the match, Pogba decided to give his old teammates a visit in the away dressing room which, in turn, angered the home supporters.

Pogba decided to give his ex-colleagues and friends a visit after the match. Manchester United had just lost to Juventus, putting in yet another dismal display. And as a result, when Juve man Juan Cuadrado posted this picture with Paul Pogba sitting and smiling in the away dressing room, some fans got angry. Really, really angry.

The French midfielder was also seen holding a gift-back, another factor which some United fans couldn’t fathom. They, in turn, questioned Pogba’s attitude and mentality, saying that no player should be roaming around happily in the away dressing room, catching up with old teammates after such a ‘disgraceful’ performance.

Why’s pogba smiling like his team won the game? Disgraceful — Lincoln💪🏾 (@linkomeiza) October 24, 2018

Some fans were even quick to suggest that Pogba’s venture into the ‘Black and White’ dressing room will not sit well with manager Jose Mourinho, with another spat possibly on the way.

However, Pogba’s critique by the fans is the result of the current atmosphere surrounding Manchester United, with the followers upset at the continuous bad results, quality of football, and players’ attitude.