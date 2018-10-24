Juventus expose Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United in Europe

With Manchester United succumbing to a narrow but ultimately telling defeat against Juventus, we take a look at how the Old Lady exposed the gulf in class between United and Europe’s elite.

As the final whistle blew at Old Trafford, Manchester United fans could be forgiven for not understanding quite what to make of the encounter. The same could be said of the players and the manager. With the scoreline only a narrow 1-0 defeat, it was an unusual encounter in more ways than one. While the 2-2 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge seemingly brought the club out of the crisis it found itself in, this was different.

This was United’s moment to test themselves against one of Europe’s elite.

The reason for the encounter’s puzzling nature was the fact that while the result wasn’t unexpected, it’s narrow nature left fans and players alike wanting more. While defeat against lesser lights may have spelled trouble, this one was met with no immediate calls for a rethink. For once, the blame could be put neither on Mourinho or on the players – there is simply too big a gulf in class between United and Europe’s best.

The game started with United on the backfoot for the opening half hour, Juventus always looking the team more likely to score. A lucky break for Dybala from a devilish cross by Ronaldo put Juventus ahead, the goal ultimately proving crucial. In truth, Juventus looked far the better team and the signs were there for all to see.

For starters, Juventus’s defence looked eons ahead of their English counterparts, with the back four made up of some of the biggest names in European football. Sandro, Bonucci, Chiellini and Cancelo all looked the part. “Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini, they could go to Harvard University to give classes about how to be a central defender.” said Mourinho, lauding their quality. Indeed, such was Juve’s dominance that even Bonucci and Chiellini could be seen wandering into dangerous positions in United’s half at times. United’s back four, while ultimately conceding only one goal, never seemed to be as assured on the ball as their Italian counterparts, with Luke Shaw the only player of real caliber on show, although Victor Lindelof too was solid on the night.

the main problem is conceding first 3 games now in a row whereby the opposition scores before man u it always puts the team on the back foot and under pressure not sure whether it’s the backline for poor defence or midfield for loosing balls too easily 👽👽👽 — Loda Kia (@loda_kia) October 24, 2018

Moving up the field, while United’s midfield looked capable of competing with Juventus’, the difference in fluidity was there for all to see. Matuidi, Pjanic and Bentancur all linked up effortlessly with both attack and defence – Juve cutting open United with slick passing moves time and time again. While Matic and Mata tried all they could, only Paul Pogba looked like he could get into the Juventus midfield in terms of quality as he tried his best, beating men left, right and center as well as spreading play – the only man in red who seemed neck to neck with the Juventus players, ultimately culminating in a beautiful curler which on another day might have gone in, striking the post and then the keeper as it went out of play.

The greatest contrast on the night though, was between Juventus’ attack and United’s as Cristiano Ronaldo roamed everywhere – dropping deep, out wide and into the center while Lukaku seemed isolated throughout, unable to give his side the focal point they so desperately needed. It speaks volumes about his performance then that he completed a total of only 16 passes on the night, the same number as opposing keeper Wojciech Szczęsny. Rashford looked lost as he completed just a single dribble all night while Martial looked like the only one who could conjure something up. Dybala’s link up with Ronaldo, on the other hand, was a joy to behold with even Cuadrado, who had a mixed night, getting into the game more than any of United’s forwards.

Mourinho summed up United’s position when quizzed on the game, “Juventus were at a different level of quality, stability, experience and knowhow. And, again, I repeat: quality in football is everywhere. When I say quality I don’t say just a creative player or just a beautiful player – Chiellini and Bonucci were beautiful, absolutely beautiful. But my boys, I’m so happy with what they did.”, he said, reiterating just how far they were from the Turin giants.

⚽️ MANCHESTER UNITED vs JUVENTUS | Paulo Dybala gives Juventus the lead at Old Trafford! pic.twitter.com/ZaYmQTBJQr — D9INE NEXUS (@D9INE_NEXT) October 23, 2018

While the result itself isn’t one that spells peril, it’s a certain indication of the huge gulf in class between United and Europe’s cream. Although Mourinho might indeed be the man to get them there, time is fast running out.

The only certainty is – if United don’t buck up, they could end up being left further behind than ever before.