Argentine star Paulo Dybala’s first-half goal gave Juventus a win over Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United at Old Trafford on Tuesday in the Champions League Group H fixture.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who was returning to his old stomping ground for the second time since departing in 2009, played a part in the solitary goal but failed to find the back of the net (like he had in his last visit).

Nevertheless, United never really looked threatening. The closest they came to maintaining their unbeaten start to this season’s European campaign was a long-range effort from former Juventus man, Paul Pogba.

Here are the five major talking points from the night.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo’s homecoming overshadowed

It might be a harsh truth to digest but Ronaldo’s homecoming was overshadowed by a left-footed Argentine, Paulo Dybala, who slid in the first half decider, and an in-form David De Gea.

All eyes were on him and indeed, the Portuguese was heavily involved in the build-up of Dybala’s goal, from switching flanks to creating the space and crossing. He would have scored a fantastic goal in the second half when he started off a glorious team move. Combining with Miralem Pjanic and Juan Cuadrado, Ronaldo found space to hit a venomous first-time strike that looked destined to go in, but De Gea tipped it over spectacularly.

Through the rest of the 90 minutes, he was kept quiet by Chris Smalling and Victor Lindelof. After the match ended, Ronaldo was the last to leave the pitch as he stayed back to applaud the United fans who gave him a typically wonderful reception.

2. Paulo Dybala’s Champions League run

For so many years now, we have seen Ronaldo and Lionel Messi scoring goals for fun in the Champions League. This season, though, it is Paulo Dybala who is having all the fun.

On one hand, his form in the Serie A is not something to be proud of but on the other, the young Argentine has already scored four goals in 168 minutes of this year’s European competition. He scored a brilliant hat-trick against Young Boys the other night and against United, he was the man who made all the difference.

Of course, luck was on his side as the ball popped right in front of him and that finish was not really a difficult one but the way he positioned himself inside the box deserved credit.

#3 United’s final third woes and lack of Plan B

Mourinho has a thing or two to worry about United’s (read Romelu Lukaku’s) woes in the final third.

For one, his main striker, Lukaku has failed to score in seven straight games for the club and questions are being raised. This is the Belgian forward’s longest barren spell at United. It is not that Lukaku is not trying hard enough, he is making those runs, holding up the ball well but the support just isn’t there.

Moreover, when United were crying out for options from the bench — an impact by Alexis Sanchez or even a Marouane Fellaini — there were none. Quite unsurprisingly, Mourinho did not make a single change and after one point, with Lukaku tiring out, and Rashford and Martial struggling to force anything, United’s hopes of mounting a comeback started to diminish.

#4 Bonucci and Chiellini’s solidarity in defence

“Lose the ball? No problem we are here.” Jose Mourinho is full of praise for Juventus side which was a “different level.” Specifically the pair of Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini 👊 🎙 @DesKellyBTS pic.twitter.com/lqJCUXKfcF — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 23, 2018

For years, Juventus have boasted a strong defensive unit and in recent years, Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini have been the major reason why they have one of the best defensive records in Europe.

The Italian duo not only kept United’s forwards at bay, but they kept the entire defensive united disciplined in a way that only they could. They kept possession of the ball when needed and saw off any danger that Lukaku, Rashford or Martial could offer.

Chiellini was impeccable through the 90 minutes, making crucial interceptions, sliding in for tackles. Bonucci, on the other hand, kept things under control with his calmness and composure. Wojciech Szczesny hardly had a thing to worry about as he successfully kept yet another clean sheet.

#5 United’s tardiness

Jose Mourinho has confirmed he walked to Old Trafford tonight after Manchester United’s bus got stuck in traffic 🚌 pic.twitter.com/hbLJgwZu3F — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 23, 2018

As the saying goes, the first time it is a mistake, the second time it becomes a choice. United were fined £15,000 by UEFA after arriving late for the match against Valencia in their last Champions League match.

The hierarchy had then decided to nullify the potential traffic problem by moving the players to a hotel closer to the stadium – however, after a 45-minute stand-still, the team turned up late yet again.

The poor preparation ahead of such a crucial match seemed to seep into their initial on-field performance as the Red Devils were unable to keep possession for long — with sleepy defending at the heart of Dybala’s goal. And after that, they just couldn’t recover.