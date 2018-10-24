Cristiano Ronaldo returned to his old stomping ground as Juventus travelled to Old Trafford to face Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. And the Old Lady returned to Turin stealing all three points from the Red Devils, thanks to a 17th-minute goal from Argentine forward Paulo Dybala. And Romelu Lukaku continued to split opinions!

We take a look at some of the best social media reactions from the fixture!

As expected all the pre-match hype was around the Portuguese superstar’s homecoming. Ronaldo spent six seasons at United during which he went from a promising winger from Sporting Lisbon to one of the best in the world under then manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Cristiano Ronaldo will return back to Old Trafford to face his former club Manchester United in UCL game on Tuesday. The Game we all have been waiting for 😍🔴 pic.twitter.com/7bMqRHDrdi — Saleemk7a7n (@saleemk7a7n) October 21, 2018

And United fans could barely hide their emotions as they watched their former player step on to the Old Trafford once again.

Ronaldo returns to Old Trafford and takes a look around the place he once ruled ❤ pic.twitter.com/0M6bworRIK — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) October 22, 2018

But it was Ronaldo’s teammate Dybala who stole some of the limelight as he pulled the visitors off to a brilliant start.

Perfect start for Juventus. Paulo Dybala scores again 🔥 #UCLpic.twitter.com/CQZTAwt1tc — Adriano Del Monte (@adriandelmonte) October 23, 2018

The 24-year-old has been red-hot form this season and an early lead helped Juventus set the tone for the game.

Paulo Dybala has now equalled his best goals tally for a single Champions League campaign: 2016/17: 11 games, 4 goals

2018/19: 2 games, 4 goals pic.twitter.com/4XaiVl0gpI — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 23, 2018

The goal heaped more misery on United manager Jose Mourinho who has been facing the backlash of the fans and media alike in the last few weeks. And it continued as his team was trailing against Juventus.

0-1: United trailing Juve at old Trafford. With a 28% ball possession, it’s evident Mourinho has parked the bus in anticipation for counter attack through long ball passes.#MUNJUV pic.twitter.com/UtPrFKMSYZ — Bashir Dawe (@bashir_dawe) October 23, 2018

With many questioning the Portuguese tactician’s decisions as the game headed into the second half!

Mourinho actually left Matic on the pitch whilst his 55m technical midfielder was on the bench. Did he know United were trailing the game? — N95 (@afc_n95) October 23, 2018

And that is not say United did not have chances to nick at least a point from the encounter. But they were woeful in front of the goal!

But a couple of the players bore the full brunt of the United fans!

Mourinho spent £125m on just Lukaku & Matic who are now passengers in the side. Spending is only beneficial if it’s spent correctly. & he also signed Sanchez who’s on £500k a week to walk his dogs around Cheshire. I wouldn’t trust him with anymore money. https://t.co/lfhsBN52hx — Alistair B (@abworth2813) October 23, 2018

And Romelu Lukaku wasn’t at his best yet again!

I refuse to believe this is a serious football player pic.twitter.com/OXmVMLplwq — ً (@azpifc) October 23, 2018

Do you think Utd would play better with 10 men and just leave that lump Lukaku on the coach. He’s getting worse with every game. His lack of control is painful and now he moves like a tug boat. Strange how every other players poor performances are publicly ridiculed but not him. — chris ward (@cjw1999) October 24, 2018

But there was some comic relief for the Old Trafford supporters at the end of it all as a fan invaded the pitch midway through the game looking to grab the attention of Ronaldo.

This pitch invader was literally pinned down and still tried to crawl towards Ronaldo 😂 #MUNJUV pic.twitter.com/WTnPZOhCRh — R1Finesse (@R1Finesse) October 23, 2018

And managed to get a high five from the former United man!

A pitch invader was pinned down just before reaching Cristiano Ronaldo. He still got a high five 🖐🏾 pic.twitter.com/qJPsQZOhwv — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) October 23, 2018

And that’s how things stand in Group H after last night’s action.