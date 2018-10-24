Champions League |

Social media reacts to Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United & Lukaku’s woeful form

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to his old stomping ground as Juventus travelled to Old Trafford to face Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. And the Old Lady returned to Turin stealing all three points from the Red Devils, thanks to a 17th-minute goal from Argentine forward Paulo Dybala. And Romelu Lukaku continued to split opinions! 

We take a look at some of the best social media reactions from the fixture!

As expected all the pre-match hype was around the Portuguese superstar’s homecoming. Ronaldo spent six seasons at United during which he went from a promising winger from Sporting Lisbon to one of the best in the world under then manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

And United fans could barely hide their emotions as they watched their former player step on to the Old Trafford once again.

But it was Ronaldo’s teammate Dybala who stole some of the limelight as he pulled the visitors off to a brilliant start.

 

The 24-year-old has been red-hot form this season and an early lead helped Juventus set the tone for the game.

The goal heaped more misery on United manager Jose Mourinho who has been facing the backlash of the fans and media alike in the last few weeks. And it continued as his team was trailing against Juventus.

With many questioning the Portuguese tactician’s decisions as the game headed into the second half!

And that is not say United did not have chances to nick at least a point from the encounter. But they were woeful in front of the goal!

But a couple of the players bore the full brunt of the United fans!

And Romelu Lukaku wasn’t at his best yet again!

But there was some comic relief for the Old Trafford supporters at the end of it all as a fan invaded the pitch midway through the game looking to grab the attention of Ronaldo.

And managed to get a high five from the former United man!

And that’s how things stand in Group H after last night’s action.

