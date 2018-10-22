Mandzukic to miss Manchester United trip

An injury picked up on Monday means Mario Mandzukic will not be involved for Juventus against Manchester United.

Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic has been ruled out of Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Manchester United.

The Croatian suffered a sprained left ankle during training on Monday and has therefore been left out of the 20-man squad travelling to England.

The Serie A champions are otherwise mostly at full strength, with Emre Can the only other major absentee as he recovers from a thyroid problem.

Juve head into the match at Old Trafford as leaders of Group H, having claimed six points from a possible six this season. United are two points further back in second place.