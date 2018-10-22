Serie A side Inter Milan are to travel to Spain this midweek to face La Liga giants Barcelona in a mouthwatering tie in the UEFA Champions League which has attained even more significance with Lionel Messi out injured. But with less than 140 characters, Inter have won the hearts of the sport’s followers days before the actual kickoff.

Both Barca and Inter have had a great start to their European campaign recording wins against Premier Leauge club Tottenham Hotspur and Dutch outfit PSV Eindhoven. It could be the outcome in the two ties between them that might well decide which one goes through to the continental competition’s next round as group winners and which will end up as runners-up.

The preparations were in full flow in both camps as we approached the first of the two fixtures set to take place on October 25 at the Nou Camp. However, the Barca squad was shocked when they learnt that the ‘GOAT’ had suffered a “fracture of the radial bone in his right arm” and will miss the UCL tie against Inter in midweek and the El Clasico clash with Real Madrid next Sunday.

Messi had sustained the knock after landing heavily on his right arm after colliding with Valencia’s Franco Vazquez in La Liga fixture earlier this week and has been ruled out for three weeks now.

So, as things stand, you might be forgiven if you thought that Internazionale might be tight-lipped about the situation or that they might even have a mischievous smile hidden somewhere there. But that wasn’t to be the case.

The Nerazzurri, instead, extended their support to the injured Argentine forward and expressed their regret of not having the chance to face him.

Lamentamos tu lesión y no poder enfrentarte en los próximos días. Siempre es un honor jugar ante los mejores.#FuerzaLeo 💪 — Inter (@Inter_es) October 20, 2018

We regret your injury and can not face you in the next few days. It is always an honour to play against the best. #FuerzaLeo 💪,” Inter’s tweet read.

Many Barcelona fans were quick to appreciate the Italian club for their token of support and sportsmanship.

Sois muy grandes, muchos deberían aprender de vosotros👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Joel Pesquer (@eva_boixareu) October 20, 2018

While another summed up the conversation with a visual element.

Inter’s tweet also invoked a reply from Barcelona who replied:

SAY NO MORE!