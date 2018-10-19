An Italian man was jailed for three years for violent disorder but was cleared of inflicting grievous bodily harm on Liverpool fan Sean Cox.

Roma supporter Filippo Lombardi has been found not guilty of inflicting grievous bodily harm on Liverpool fan Sean Cox prior to last season’s Champions League semi-final tie at Anfield.

Lombardi, 21, was cleared by a jury at Preston Crown Court six months after being charged over an incident that left 53-year-old Cox in a critical condition.

The Italian was, however, jailed for three years for a separate charge of violent disorder, which he admitted in September.

Liverpool’s first-leg 5-2 win over Roma in April was marred by the ugly scenes which erupted outside the ground before kick-off.

The Reds advanced despite a 4-2 loss in the return leg at Stadio Olimpico, after which Jurgen Klopp’s players celebrated on the pitch with a banner bearing Cox’s name.