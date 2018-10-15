Ancelotti: Mbappe is ‘very dangerous’

Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti admits Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe has the ability to cause his team serious problems when they meet in the Champions League.

The Partenopei will travel to the French capital to take on the Ligue 1 champions on Wednesday, October 24 for the third round of Group C fixtures.

Ancelotti’s charges are at the top of the group after drawing 0-0 with Red Star Belgrade and beating Liverpool 1-0 in their opening two games. However, the Napoli boss know Mbappe will be a big threat for his side.

The France international has already scored 10 goals and made four assists in seven games across all competitions this season.

“Mbappe is a nice player, very fast; but there are a lot of fast players, the difference is he can be both fast and effective at the same time,” Ancelotti told the media.

“Whatever he does, he’s very effective. He is a no-frills guy, a very direct player. And therefore, very dangerous.

“He is very young, he will definitely be a star in the next few years.”